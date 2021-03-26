Candice A. Garcia-Rodrigo, a former Fontana resident, has become the first Latina judge to ever be appointed to the San Bernardino County Superior Court.
Garcia-Rodrigo, 38, who now lives in Riverside, was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the court announced in a news release on March 26.
She previously lived in Fontana for 10 years.
Presiding San Bernardino Superior Court Judge Michael A. Sachs said he is pleased that Garcia-Rodrigo was selected as a judge.
“As a result, we will see that our bench becomes more reflective of the greater diversity of California and that of San Bernardino County as a whole,” Sachs said.
She fills the vacancy of a new position created on Sept. 24, 2019.
Garcia-Rodrigo has served as a commissioner at the Riverside Superior Court since 2018.
She was an adjunct professor at the University of La Verne College of Law from 2018 to 2020 and of Counsel at CKB Vienna LLP from 2017 to 2018.
Garcia-Rodrigo was an attorney and chief financial officer at Rodrigo Law Firm from 2011 to 2018 and an associate at Betty Auton-Beck, Professional Law Corporation from 2008 to 2011 and at the Law Offices of Vincent B. Garcia and Associates from 2004 to 2008.
Garcia-Rodrigo earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of La Verne, College of Law and a Master of Public Administration degree and Master of Science degree in leadership and management from the University of La Verne.
She is a Democrat.
Newsom also announced that Douglas Kent Mann, 56, of Claremont, was appointed to serve as a judge at the San Bernardino Superior Court. Mann is a Republican.
The San Bernardino Superior Court has an overall need of 43 additional judicial officers -- the highest judicial need in the state of California, according to Julie Van Hook, the court’s communications and public affairs officer.
