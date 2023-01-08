Tyler Allgeier, a former Kaiser High School football star, finished a spectacular rookie season with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons by rushing for more than 1,000 yards.
In the Falcons' final regular season game on Jan. 8, Allgeier ran for 135 yards in 24 carries to help lead his team to a 30-17 victory over Tampa Bay.
For the year, Allgeier ran for a total of 1,035 yards in 210 attempts (a 4.9 average) and 3 touchdowns.
Also during the year, he caught 16 passes for 139 yards and a TD.
Allgeier's rushing total broke Atlanta's single-season rookie record.
Allgeier, who was a fifth-round draft pick out of BYU, proved his worth in a huge way in his first year as a pro.
He was an All-CIF runner for Kaiser, graduating in 2018.
"So proud of everything you've accomplished!" said Kaiser coach Bill Cardosi on Twitter.
