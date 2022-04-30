Former Kaiser High School football star Tyler Allgeier has been selected in the NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
Allgeier, who was a record-breaking running back at BYU, was the 151st pick of the draft on April 30.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity," Allgeier told atlantafalcons.com. "I'm excited. I'm excited to be part of the Falcons."
It was a remarkable rise to the professional level by Allgeier, who originally attended BYU as a walk-on before eventually becoming one of the top rushers in the nation.
In 2021, he ran for 1,606 yards, breaking BYU's single-season record, and led the nation in rushing touchdowns with 23. He also caught 28 passes for 199 yards.
Even though he had two more years of eligibility at BYU, he decided to make himself available for the draft and impressed the pro scouts at the NFL Combine earlier this year.
Atlantafalcons.com pointed out Allgeier's toughness, with 70.9 percent of his total rushing yards of 2021 coming after initial contact.
"Though he could use some developing as a pass catcher, there is a lot of potential there and evaluators believe Allgeier can be an every-down back in the league," Atlantafalcons.com said.
While at Kaiser, he was an All-CIF selection and ran for 2,470 yards and scored 29 touchdowns as a senior in 2017.
