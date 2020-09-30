In the early years of his career, Leonard X. Hernandez was well known in Fontana as a library manager. Today, he has risen to the very top position in the San Bernardino County government structure.
Hernandez, who has been the county's chief operating officer for the past three years, has been appointed by the Board of Supervisors to serve as the county's next chief executive officer effective Oct. 10.
"I am humbled by the confidence the Board of Supervisors has placed in me and grateful for the opportunity to lead this great county organization, which has been my professional home for so many years," Hernandez said in a news release.
"Under the leadership and guidance of the Board of Supervisors, the county team has built a culture of innovation, efficiency, and public service. My overarching goal is to expand and nurture that culture within each of our worksites, within every service we provide, and within every county employee."
Hernandez will succeed Gary McBride, who has been the CEO for nearly three years and will remain with the county as strategic projects director under a contract extension approved by the Board of Supervisors on Sept. 29.
"I have known Leonard since 2006, when he was the manager of the Fontana Branch Library," said Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Josie Gonzales, whose 5th District includes the eastern area of Fontana. "Throughout the years, I have watched him grow as a leader and I have seen his commitment to serving the community. As a supervisor for the past 16 years, I know that there is no decision more important than the selection of the CEO. I have full confidence in Leonard and I have no doubt that he will help guide our county to new heights in the years to come."
Supervisor Janice Rutherford, whose 2nd District includes the western area of Fontana, also praised Hernandez.
"Leonard first impressed me with his leadership and problem-solving skills when he was placed in charge of the Lewis Library in Fontana while I was on the City Council," Rutherford said. "Since then, he's continued to demonstrate his leadership abilities, commitment to excellence in public service, and his dedication to ethics, and I look forward to working with him to address the challenges facing our county."
After launching his career in San Bernardino County as a library public service employee 20 years ago, Hernandez gained experience and honed his management skills at the City of Riverside as the director of libraries before returning to San Bernardino County in 2010 as county librarian.
In 2014, while still serving as county librarian, Hernandez served as interim museum director. In 2015, he was promoted to the position of deputy executive officer over the Community Services Group, which includes the County Library and Museum systems, Registrar of Voters, Regional Parks, County Airports, and Agriculture/Weights and Measures.
In 2016, Hernandez became the interim county chief operating officer, and then in 2017, Hernandez was officially appointed to the position of county chief operating officer. In that role, Hernandez has coordinated the county's multi-departmental response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"COVID-19 has presented many unique challenges within our community, and Leonard's extensive experience within the county and his integral role on the executive leadership team have strongly positioned him to lead the county during this unique time," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. "I look forward to working with him in solving these challenges and know that his talents, leadership, and dedication to seeing the county thrive will serve him well as CEO."
Hernandez, a county resident, has a bachelor's degree in history from Cal State Fullerton and a master's degree in library and information science from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.