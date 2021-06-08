Ebelechukwu Veronica Eseka, a former student at Fontana A.B. Miller High School, earned top student honors while graduating recently from UC Santa Barbara.
Eseka, who obtained a bachelor of arts degree in sociology with minors in history and professional writing, was the recipient of the Thomas More Storke Award for Excellence, the campus’s highest student honor, for outstanding scholarship and extraordinary service to the university, its students and the community.
Also, she received the Deans’ Outstanding Senior Award, which is given on behalf of the deans of the College of Letters and Science, during a virtual ceremony on June 6.
Eseka came to UC Santa Barbara as a freshman member of the Promise Scholars Program, which provides funding and resources to income-eligible students who demonstrate exceptional potential. Now she will begin working toward a juris doctor this fall and plans to become an immigration attorney.
Eseka’s academic excellence, sophisticated research, broad campus involvement and significant local and statewide achievements embody the character celebrated by the Storke Award. Over the course of her studies as a Promise Scholar and a College of Letters and Science Honors Program student, Eseka received numerous grants and created timely, original research. She was a Raab Writing Fellow, participated in the prestigious UCLA Law Fellowship and, under the mentorship of Associate Professor Mhoze Chikowero, conducted a grant-funded independent research project.
In addition to her academic work, Eseka served as leadership development director for the Black Student Union; a notetaker and proctor for the Disabled Student Program; undergraduate student representative on the MultiCultural Center director search committee; a two-year resident assistant in Residential and Community Living; and a peer mentor for the College of Letters and Science Honors Program, the Black Scholars’ Hall and the Promise Scholar Program.
As the Michael D. Young Intern in Student Affairs Academic Initiatives, Eseka contributed significantly to software modernization efforts that impact course planning, scheduling and student advising, and proposed a series of high-impact, research-based practices to further increase graduation rates for low-income, first-generation and underrepresented students. She also served as an intern for the assistant vice chancellor for enrollment services, the university said in a news release.
At the same time, she supervised a team of student staff working on the groundbreaking Scholar Retention Program, which supports re-entry students who had been academically disqualified or otherwise dropped out before completing their degrees.
Eseka worked as a summer legislative intern for U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, served as the chairperson for the Coalition for a Better UC, and organized campaigns in support of administrative and state bills, lobbying in Sacramento for their passage. She has shared her tine, experience and insights through various speaking engagements, including as a panelist for the UC-wide Financial Aid Leadership Institute and as a presenter at Parents and Family Weekend and at the 139th meeting of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation Board of Trustees.
