While former Summit High School football star Jamaal Williams is getting ready for the upcoming NFL season, his fans back home can enjoy a special meal in his honor.
Williams has teamed up with Wing Boss, a virtual concept created by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, for the Jamaally Wally Meal, a limited-edition chicken wing deal.
Williams, who is a running back for the Detroit Lions, has become Wing Boss’ first brand ambassador, Wing Boss said in a news release.
The meal consists of a 15 bone-in combo featuring half lemon pepper and half Buffalo mild, along with a large side of Crazy Cajun fries, dipping sauce, and a 32-ounce Big Yellow Cup.
“The Jamaally Wally Meal is not for the weak! It’s for people with big stomachs,” Williams said in the news release.
The meal is offered exclusively online at www.WingBoss.com. In the local area, it is available at the San Bernardino and Moreno Valley locations, and the deal will be offered throughout the football season until January of 2023.
Meanwhile, Williams is trying to inspire his Detroit teammates to leave last year’s frustrating 3-13-1 season behind.
The Lions are being featured on the 2022 season of the HBO show “Hard Knocks,” which airs on Tuesdays through Sept. 6.
In a preview of the series, Williams could be seen firing up the Lions with a speech. “Do not give up. Do not feel like you’re tired,” he said.
In 2021, Williams ran for 601 yards in 153 carries and scored 3 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 157 yards.
He is in his second year with the Lions after previously playing for the Green Bay Packers.
In high school, Williams was an All-CIF standout who helped Summit win the CIF title in 2011.
