About 40 residents of a multi-unit apartment complex in central Fontana were displaced by a fire which erupted in the early morning hours of May 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived at 2:43 a.m. to find heavy fire and smoke showing from two units on the second floor of the apartments in the 9000 block of Newport Avenue.
Due to the size of the fire and apartment units adjacent, a second alarm was quickly struck, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Arriving crews attacked the blaze, working to keep it from spreading to the 10 additional units. Firefighters initiated an offensive attack, working both inside the second floor apartments and on the roof to suppress the fire.
Crews also completed searches of the apartments and evacuations of adjacent units to ensure all residents were outside. There were no reports of injuries.
The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes of arrival.
Once the fire was knocked down, firefighters shifted their focus on salvage and overhaul operations.
SoCal Edison was requested due to the fire impacting the main breaker / meter area for the 12-unit building. Due to the extensive damage to the utility connection, the entire building was disconnected from the power grid until repairs could be made.
Forty residents were displaced due to fire, smoke, water or electrical disruption. San Bernardino County Fire, in partnership with California Fire Foundation, gave Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency (SAVE) cards to those who were greatly impacted by the incident. The Red Cross was also requested to assist the displaced families.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
