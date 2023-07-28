A foundation connected to the Fontana Police Department provided assistance to a Rialto woman who was assaulted during an incident in Fontana.
On July 27, Fontana Police Chief Michael Dorsey, Captain Angela Stover, and members of the Fontana Police Foundation presented a check to the woman. They did not meet under perfect circumstances, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
“Gloria had come to shop and while in Fontana was a victim of an assault. While on a fixed income, she incurred some medical costs due to the assault,” the Facebook post said.
The chief reached out and the foundation was able to cover her portion of the costs, the P.D. said.
“This is another example of the quality people we have working for our city,” the Facebook post said.
(1) comment
Good work fpd proud of you
