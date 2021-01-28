Four adults were arrested for illegally purchasing tobacco products for a minor decoy in Fontana recently, according to the Fontana Police Department.
During the shoulder tap operation, a minor decoy, under the supervision of law enforcement officers, approached patrons at retail establishments and asked them to purchase tobacco, in the form of cigarettes. In each circumstance, the minor clearly revealed being underage and unable to buy tobacco legally.
Officers monitored 21 encounters and arrested four adults during this operation, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 28.
The Fontana P.D. currently has a tobacco enforcement grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The grant pays officer and support services overtime to conduct tobacco related operations.
