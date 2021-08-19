Four armed suspects who were allegedly involved in a home invasion attempt were arrested after a pursuit in Fontana in the early morning hours of Aug. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Just before 3 a.m., Fontana Police Dispatch received a 911 call reporting four subjects on her porch, armed with guns, trying to break into her house in the 14500 block of Vancouver Avenue. As officers responded, the suspects failed to kick in the front door and returned to their vehicle. As the suspects went back to their vehicle, they fired two rounds from a handgun, which dispatch heard over the phone with the victim.
The suspects fled in the vehicle, but officers were able to locate the vehicle leaving the neighborhood. Once officers attempted a traffic stop, a pursuit immediately ensued. The pursuit traveled through the city at high rates of speed.
The suspects ultimately foot bailed from the vehicle at Laurel Avenue and the Pacific Electric Trail. Three of the four suspects were apprehended after foot pursuits. The fourth suspect was arrested hiding in a nearby school.
Officers found loose money, jewelry, ski masks, gloves, and five handguns at the scene, police said.
The suspects were identified as Wyatt Rogalia (20), Ethan Green (19), Kwmaine Gordon (23), and Louis Thing (20). They were all booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of attempted home invasion and illegal possession of handguns.
