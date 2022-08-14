Four citizens and four San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were recently honored with Exceptional Service Awards for saving the life of Deputy Carlos Velasco, who was injured during a traffic stop on Aug. 17, 2021.
During the traffic stop in San Bernardino, the driver failed to yield and took off. Velasco pursued the vehicle, and as Velasco turned the corner, he was confronted by the suspect, who got out of the car with an assault rifle.
The suspect fired more than 30 rounds at Velasco and drove away. Velasco was injured on his face and arms from shrapnel and debris. Velasco was able to broadcast he was shot and give a description of the suspect.
Smoke emerged from the engine compartment of the patrol car from the numerous rounds that struck the engine and gas line. Velasco was still inside the vehicle when nearby residents Jeremiah Kee, Herman Gill, Nayeli Ramos, and Gerardo Ramos helped get him safely out. As the first deputies arrived, the patrol vehicle erupted into flames.
Deputies Daniel Price, Eid Fakhoury, Ryan Rappisi, and Camren O’Brien arrived and assessed Velasco’s injuries. They placed Velasco in the rear of their patrol vehicle and took him to the hospital.
The quick decisions made by these civilians, deputies, and medical personnel were essential in saving Velasco’s life, county officials said in a news release.
The suspect was killed in a shootout with police the next day.
The Sheriff’s Department plans to highlight more lifesaving awards on its social media accounts during the Hero Week Campaign, Aug. 14 to 20.
