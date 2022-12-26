Four Colton Joint Unified School District Board of Education members took their oaths of office for another term on Dec. 15.
Dan Flores, Israel Fuentes, Berenice Sandoval and Joanne E. Thoring-Ojeda were reelected in the November election.
The board also selected Thoring-Ojeda as board president for the coming year, Frank A. Ibarra as vice president and Flores as clerk.
Judge Donald Alvarez administered the oath of office during the ceremony.
