Four deputies at the Fontana Sheriff’s Station have received the 2021 Lifesaving Award, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post.
Deputies Lesly Ramirez, Luis Arroyo, Bryant Cunningham, and Pablo Alvarez were recognized for their efforts at a recent ceremony.
“This recognition is an outstanding achievement which makes our station very proud,” the Facebook post said.
Here are details of the incidents involving the deputies’ lifesaving work:
----- ARROYO AND CUNNINGHAM received a report of a woman who was having a mental health crisis and cut herself with a knife on Feb. 21, 2021. When the deputies got to the home, they found the woman lying in a pool of blood. The deputies quickly noticed the bright red arterial blood and knew she could bleed out in minutes. Arroyo ran to his patrol car to get his tourniquet and the deputies applied the tourniquet to her arm. Medical help arrived minutes later and said the deputy's quick actions and medical training helped save the woman's life.
----- RAMIREZ responded to a child not breathing call on May 8. She arrived and found the one-year-old boy limp, eyes rolled back and not breathing. Ramirez immediately began CPR, and the child regained consciousness and began to cry. The child was transported to a local hospital, where his condition continued to improve. It was later determined through investigation that the baby was violently assaulted by his foster mother. Ramirez’s quick response and medical aid training, in a truly heart wrenching situation, proved vital and helped revive the child who may not have survived without her lifesaving actions.
----- ALVAREZ responded to a stabbing incident on June 17. The victim had two stab wounds to his leg and lost a substantial amount of blood. Alvarez arrived and saw the victim, who was lying in a thick pool of coagulated blood and was pale from his blood loss. Alvarez saw a long stream of blood squirt from an arterial wound on the victim’s leg. Alvarez plugged the wound with his gloved finger and applied a tourniquet. Medical aid arrived and transported the victim to a hospital, where he was treated and survived his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.