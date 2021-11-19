Four female suspects are being sought for stealing money from a market in the western unincorporated area of Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Nov. 15, the suspects entered the market in the 15000 block of Merrill Avenue. Two of them went into an office and stole a purse containing a large sum of money and checks.
The investigation is ongoing and deputies are waiting to see video surveillance from the business, the Sheriff’s Department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.