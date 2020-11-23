Four Fontana High School seniors have been named finalists among the 6,885 students nationwide for the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship.
The students are Vanessa Gutierrez, Fatima Kamara, Victor Campos, and Ernesto Sanchez.
They have excelled inside and outside of the classroom and are going to be assets to any collegiate organization, said Marissa S. Quintero, an assistant principal at Fohi.
“Every year our staff write many letters of recommendation for our QuestBridge eligible students and we are thrilled to have FOUR finalists!" said Principal Ofelia Hinojosa.
These scholars exhibit grit, determination, and perseverance, and have truly taken advantage of the opportunities at Fohi to pursue their dreams, said Assistant Principal Joseph Malatesta.
“Our four Steelers are the epitome of Living Maroon and represent our college and career focus to its full extent,” Malatesta said. “We couldn’t be prouder of our Steelers who are representing Fohi among the nation’s best of the best.”
• Gutierrez was chosen as a QuestBridge College Prep Scholar last year and has earned her spot as a finalist this year. While at Fohi, she has received multiple Dison awards, is a Daisy Chain member, and is also one of the CSF Honors Top 10 students. During her junior and senior years, she has held officer positions for Key Club as well as CSF. She is current in the school's Certified Nurse Assisting courses and hopes to become a physician assistant in the future. During her undergraduate work, she would like to participate in pre-med organizations, do research in biochemistry or psychology, and have a job in the healthcare field to gain experience. She also has plans on starting a small art business.
• Kamara is now a familiar face district-wide as she was chosen as the 2020-2021 FUSD Student Board Member representing the student population of the district. She comes to this role with a lot of experience as she was a school site council member, PBIS committee member, and CSF member. She has been a consistent recipient of Dison awards and student of the month recognition. She is a proud Daisy Chain member and has been awarded AVID’s Most Outstanding Student. She dreams of attending Yale and majoring in political science to become a lawyer and start a nonprofit.
• Campos is a scholar-athlete who is an active CSF Honors Society, Key Club, and AVID program member. He has been a varsity member of the cross country and track and field teams for four years and a qualifying CIF athlete. His accomplishments also brought him an All-League championship team. Off campus, he spends his time volunteering for his local church. He is passionate about math and science and plans to pursue a career in an engineering field.
• Sanchez is also a scholar-athlete who has received multiple Dison awards, allowing him to qualify as a Daisy Chain member. He said, “Daisy Chain was really a symbol of my success as it presented how I am capable by being an A student in the top 1 percent of all Fohi's students.” He has spent what free time he has outside of academics on both the cross country and track and field teams for four years and was captain of the hurdles team. He desires to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering and continue to be a valuable member of the community. “I’d love to thank my amazing teachers, especially AVID and AP teachers, as they really pushed my knowledge and urge for accomplishment," he said.
