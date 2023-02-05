For their work in rescuing 35 dogs who were found living in deplorable conditions on a ranch in Fontana, four officers were named Fontana Police Department Non-Sworn Employees of the Month for November of 2022.
Supervising Animal Services Officer Vanessa Valverde and Officers Isabel Jimenez, Adam Sturgess, and Carmen Sanchez were honored during a recent City Council meeting.
The officers had received information that dozens of dogs had been put in crates, which were then loaded into a truck. The welfare and whereabouts of the dogs were then unknown.
Jimenez, Sanchez, and Sturgess diligently searched the area to locate the dogs. They were successful in finding the vehicle, which led to also finding stolen vehicles.
They ended up locating 28 adult dogs and seven puppies, which had been shoved in crates that had dog urine and feces in a makeshift greenhouse in the rear area of a property.
The officers arranged for the dogs to be transported to the Animal Emergency Clinic in Grand Terrace to be seen by a veterinarian, who looked over the dogs and found that some of them needed vet care treatment.
Afterward, the officers loaded all the dogs back on the various Animal Services trucks and transported them to the Riverside County Animal Shelter.
All of the officers were praised for their hard work and dedication in completing this rescue.
