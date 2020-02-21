The Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) will honor four recipients from Fontana Unified School District as Region 12 award honorees, who will be celebrated at a banquet in April.
The Fontana administrators, who are among 24 honorees from San Bernardino County, include:
• Kim Hall, middle grades principal of year;
• Shannon Miller, central office administrator of year;
• Roberto Santiago, secondary administrator of year;
• Tracey Vackar, career technical education administrator of the year.
“We are excited about the honorees, who represent County Schools, as well as the recipients who will represent the other districts throughout San Bernardino County,” County Superintendent Ted Alejandre said. “Our Region 12 recipients will have the opportunity to compete at the state level for additional recognition. I look forward to congratulating all of this year’s Region 12 honorees at our awards ceremony in April.”
Other recipients from the county school districts to be honored at the Region 12 Spring Celebration include:
• Cuauhtémoc Avila, superintendent, Rialto Unified School District;
• Elizabeth Bartholomew, student services administrator, Adelanto;
• George Bowser, continuation/education option administrator; Kim Cavanagh, central office administrator; and David Thurston, technology administrator;
• Kimberly Cabrera, secondary principal, and Trevor Carenzo, elementary administrator, Chino Valley Unified;
• Todd Hagg, adult education administrator, and Michael Harrison, classified educational administrator, Chaffey Joint Union;
• Margaret Hill, retired administrator, and Tasha Lindsay-Doizan, curriculum/instruction administrator, San Bernardino City Unified;
• Kathlene Miller, elementary principal, Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified;
• Ingrid Munsterman, human resources administrator, Colton Joint Unified;
• Anthony Ortiz, special education administrator, Ontario-Montclair.
