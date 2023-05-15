When Yufei Liang first enrolled at Chaffey College in 2021, she had only been in the United States for about a year and was still learning to speak English.
The 22-year-old Fontana woman, who grew up in Southern China, came with her family to America for better opportunities. And now she has not only earned two degrees and a certificate, but she is one of 17 valedictorians.
“It’s a great honor. I’m so excited about this,” Liang said.
Chaffey College has more than 2,600 students receiving about 4,000 degrees and certificates this year. They will be honored at the commencement on May 18 at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
Chaffey students earn the title valedictorian if they earn an associate’s degree and have a cumulative GPA of 4.0 in units applicable to their degree, among other criteria.
The other Fontana residents who have been named valedictorian are Alyssa Brewer, Viviana Garcia and Maria Mora.
Liang and her family heard about Chaffey College soon after moving to Fontana. Liang’s parents, who both went to college in China, wanted their daughter to follow the same path.
But Liang knew it would not be easy. Despite learning to write English in China, she had not learned how to speak it.
“Sometimes I don’t understand and have to study harder and put in extra time, not only because of the material, but because of the language,” she said.
She started out as an accounting major, but then developed interest in other areas.
“I wanted to learn more about society and how the economy works,” Liang said.
Liang switched to business administration and economics as her major. During spring semester, she took on a job as a tutor at Chaffey’s Success Center, helping accounting majors with their studies.
She was accepted to five four-year universities and will transfer to UCLA in the fall to major in business economics.
Liang plans to begin her career as an accountant, earn a Master of Business Administration and then branch out into management, finance or investment.
She expressed gratitude for Chaffey’s honors program, as well as the Chaffey College Foundation for giving her financial support.
“I really want to thank Chaffey because I received a lot of help here and it equipped me with the knowledge to succeed in upper-level courses and future challenges,” she said.
Professor of Sociology Julie Song, who directs the honors program, applauded Liang’s success.
“She is a dedicated student who has been able to conquer myriad challenges to achieve incredible levels of academic success at Chaffey,” Song said.
Other students named valedictorian at Chaffey are Vanessa Aviles, Skyler Everett, Joseph Foss, Gabriela Martinez and Marisol Hoth of Rancho Cucamonga; Rosalia Mora and Li Long Sae Lee of Chino Hills; Fiona Li of Chino; Leslie Cervantes Lopez of Ontario; Kalila Kahin of Victorville; Calvin Liang and Huan Pham of Upland; and Denise Ramos of Bloomington.
Cutline:
Fontana resident Yufei Liang is one of Chaffey College’s valedictorians for the Class of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.