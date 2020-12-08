The Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) honored four recipients from Fontana Unified School District as Region 12 award honorees.
The Fontana administrators, who were among 24 honorees from San Bernardino County, include:
• Kim Hall, middle grades principal of year;
• Shannon Miller, central office administrator of year;
• Roberto Santiago, secondary administrator of year;
• Tracey Vackar, career technical education administrator of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.