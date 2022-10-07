Four men, including one from Fontana, were arrested after a pursuit following an armed robbery in Redlands on Oct. 5, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Responding officers arrived to see three men running out of the T-Mobile store at 10040 Alabama Street and get into a waiting vehicle in front of the store. When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, a short pursuit ensued until the vehicle collided into a median in a nearby parking lot.
Four people fled from the vehicle on foot but were detained.
Police found a loaded handgun with a high capacity magazine on one of the suspects and stolen property from the robbery inside the vehicle, police said. All four suspects were positively identified by witnesses.
Davon Dwayne Lawler, 29, of San Bernardino; Elijah Michael Bennett, 19, of Fontana; Kyrone Jashawa Wycough, 30, of Adelanto; and Cordell Nathaniel Lewis, 24, of Adelanto were all arrested on robbery and various other charges. All of the men are being held at West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bail.
The Redlands P.D. believes the suspects may have been involved in similar crimes in the region. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyle Hanna at (909) 798-7580 or by email at khanna@redlandspolice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.