Four people were arrested during a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Fontana on Feb. 22, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Police arrested an individual for DUI (alcohol) and three individuals on their outstanding warrants during the checkpoint, which took place on Foothill Boulevard between Sierra Avenue and Mango Avenue.
The checkpoint was dedicated to the memory of Andrew Potter. MADD personnel were on scene alongside officers, including Renee, Andrew’s mother.
In addition, 29 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and three additional citations were issued.
