Four individuals were arrested on DUI charges (two for alcohol, one for drugs and one for both) during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Feb. 20, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The checkpoint was held on Cherry Avenue at Santa Ana Avenue from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Eighteen drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and two additional citations were issued.
The Fontana P.D. will hold additional DUI checkpoints throughout the year.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
