Firefighters extinguished a fire which erupted in Fontana on Feb. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At about 1:11 p.m., crews were dispatched to a reported fire in the 15900 block of Foothill Boulevard, and ME78 arrived on scene to find a power line down and grass on fire. Adjacent to the grass fire were numerous outbuildings, a duplex and a commercial occupancy (strip mall) threatened by the fire, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Crews initiated a fire attack, concentrating their efforts on keeping the fire from spreading to the nearby occupancies. Edison was requested to the scene to mitigate the hazard.
The fire spread to a small duplex, but firefighters managed to limit the damage to only one unit. Despite the challenges and multiple exposures, just the duplex was damaged, McClintock said.
No injuries were reported, but four people were displaced by the fire and referred to the Red Cross for temporary housing assistance.
