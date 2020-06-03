Four people, including a teenage girl from Fontana, were killed in a traffic collision in Hesperia on June 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 11:11 p.m., deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to the intersection of Hesperia Road and Lemon Street for a multiple vehicle collision.
A driver, 26-year-old Crystal Jewel Harris of Hesperia and her three passenger's, 18-year-old Kahlil Malik Hooks of Victorville, a 16-year-old girl from Apple Valley, and a 16-year-old girl from Fontana, were all pronounced deceased at the scene at 11:21 p.m.
The names of the two 16-year-old victims will be released once their identity has been confirmed.
The Sheriff's Department is investigating the collision.
