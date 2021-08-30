Four persons were arrested for driving under the influence during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 28, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The checkpoint was held in the southbound lanes of Sierra Avenue, north of Randall Avenue.
A total of 1,160 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and of those, 74 were pulled in for secondary inspection, said Fontana P.D. Officer Daniel Romero.
Police issued 35 citations and there were 10 impounds. Eleven vehicles were returned to the registered owner who had a driver with a valid driver’s license, Romero said.
