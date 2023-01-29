Four persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Jan. 28, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The Traffic Unit conducted the checkpoint in the northbound lanes of Sierra Avenue at Technology.
A total of 1,510 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and of those, 65 were pulled in for secondary inspection.
There was one DUI arrest, three warrant arrests, 41 citations, and 10 automobile impounds. Twenty-five vehicles were returned to the registered owner who had a driver with a valid driver’s license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.