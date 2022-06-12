Four persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on June 11, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The event was held in the southbound lanes of Cherry Avenue at Santa Ana Avenue in the southern area of the city.
A total of 1,113 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and of those, 43 were pulled in for secondary inspection, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Two persons were arrested on DUI/alcohol charges and two others were arrested for warrants, Romero said.
There were also 16 citations and five vehicle impounds, and 11 vehicles were returned to the registered owner who had a driver with a valid driver’s license.
