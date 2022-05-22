Four persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on May 21, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The checkpoint was held in the southbound lanes of Sierra Avenue, north of Baseline Avenue.
A total of 2,330 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and of those, 81 were pulled in for secondary inspection.
One individual was arrested on a DUI charge, and there were also three warrant arrests.
Plus, there were 49 citations and 16 impounds. Nineteen vehicles were returned to the registered owner who had a driver with a valid driver’s license.
