Four persons were arrested during a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Fontana on Sept. 26, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Police arrested two individuals for DUI (one for drugs and one for alcohol/drug combo) and one individual for possession of narcotics for sales. Officers also took a parolee at large into custody during the checkpoint, which was located at 17057 Foothill Boulevard between the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.
In addition, 32 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and three other citations were issued.
The checkpoint was dedicated to the memory of Angel Bravo, who was killed by a drunk and drugged driver on May 14, 2017. The defendant pled guilty to vehicular manslaughter and hit and run causing death and received a five year sentence. Bravo left behind a daughter, three sisters, a twin brother and many more family and friends. His sister, Alex, described him as “kind, a free spirit that gave the most amazing hugs. He was our go to guy and would give anyone the shirt off his back.”
This was the second straight week that the Fontana P.D. had conducted a checkpoint. On Sept. 19, two persons were arrested.
