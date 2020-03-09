Four students from Fontana schools were crowned champions at the 30th annual San Bernardino County History Day awards ceremony on March 7.
The individual and group qualifiers will advance to the California History Day competition in May in Rocklin.
In the Senior Division, Leslie Madrigal and Brian Garay of Summit High School were county champions in the Group Exhibit category. Last year, they advanced all the way to the National History Day event.
In the Junior Division, Celeste Campos of Sequoia Middle School and Alyha Madrigal (Leslie's younger sister) of Almeria Middle School were county champions in the Individual Exhibit category.
This year's History Day theme was "Breaking Barriers In History."
There were three divisions with both individual and group competitions: Elementary (grades 4-5), Junior (grades 6-8) and Senior (grades 9-12). About 350 students from schools throughout the county competed in the event.
History Day gives students a chance to compete in a variety of categories on a historical theme. The Elementary Division only has one category of competition -- posters. The Junior and Senior divisions compete in exhibit, documentary, performance, website and research paper categories.
