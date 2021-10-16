Four suspects were arrested after weapons and counterfeit money were seized by Fontana Police Department personnel, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Detectives had been investigating suspects who were meeting people on Offerup throughout Southern California and in Fontana for shoes, jewelry, and electronics, including Playstation 5’s. Once the suspects would meet with the victims, they would produce a weapon, pay with counterfeit currency, or drive off with the property.
On Oct. 14, detectives along with members of Fontana’s Fugitive Apprehension Team served a search warrant at a residence in San Bernardino.
Counterfeit currency, shoes, PlayStations, extended handgun magazines, a loaded Glock 19 (reported stolen), and a loaded Glock 17 were recovered from the residence.
Four subjects were taken into custody, and the arrest charges included grand theft, possession of stolen firearms, possession of counterfeit money, possession of ammunition by a felon, and obstruction of justice.
The names and photos of these subjects are being withheld to preserve the integrity of future investigations and victim identifications, police said.
Any persons who believe they are victims of these suspects are urged to contact Detective Burnside at (909) 854-8093.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.