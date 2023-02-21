Four suspects were arrested for allegedly being involved in catalytic converter thefts in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Feb. 21 at about 3:40 a.m., officers were patrolling the Southridge area looking for a light colored Infinity seen earlier in the evening, possibly casing the neighborhood, police said in a Facebook post.
Officers observed a vehicle matching the description in the area of Jacaranda Circle and Windcrest Drive. Additionally, the officers observed a suspect actively sawing off a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a driveway.
The officers called for assistance and immediately detained four suspects.
A total of five catalytic converters were located in the trunk, along with other evidence of the thefts, police said. All five victims were found, and their converters were returned.
The suspects, Jose Nunez Boites (20), Anthoni Carlyle (19), Sean Ramirez (19), and Mario Ramirez (20), were all arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.