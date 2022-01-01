Four suspects, including one man from Fontana, were arrested in connection with an attempted smash-and-grab robbery in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
On Dec. 30 at about 2:37 p.m., the suspects entered a jewelry store in the 300 block of S. Mountain Avenue. The suspects deployed bear spray on everyone in the business; however, the business owner thwarted the attack by brandishing a legally-possessed firearm. The suspects fled in a getaway vehicle that was waiting right outside. No one in the business was seriously injured.
The Upland P.D. initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the suspects. While doing so, they were contacted by detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department's Chino Hills Station, who provided invaluable suspect information. Through the Sheriff's Department investigation, they had reason to believe these suspects were also responsible for other recent violent robberies in Claremont and Chino Hills. Upland police also learned that most of the suspects involved in the robbery were associated with a local criminal street gang.
Upland P.D. personnel located the suspect vehicle in the 500 block of W. Diamond Court. Around the same time, Sheriff's Department deputies located multiple suspects in Ontario who were allegedly involved in the aforementioned robberies, including three that were allegedly involved in Upland’s attempted robbery. Upland P.D. executed a search warrant at an apartment in Upland, where a suspect was taken into custody.
The suspects -- Jonathan Williamson, 36, from Upland; Dalon La Flora, 29, a parolee from Los Angeles; Gerald Kay, 30, a parolee from Fontana; and Jahaad Crawford, 30, who is on federal probation and wanted for an outstanding federal probation warrant -- were booked at West Valley Detention Center on various felony charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.