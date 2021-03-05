Four people, including two Fontana residents, were arrested on charges of mail theft and conspiracy to commit a crime in Rancho Cucamonga on March 5, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 3:30 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a possible vehicle burglary in progress. Witnesses reported seeing a woman driving a white van and a man in the passenger seat. The man got out of the van and attempted to open the door to a vehicle parked on the street.
Deputies arrived in the area and conducted an area check, and they found numerous mailboxes open and mail thrown on the street.
As other deputies responded, they observed a white Toyota van traveling northbound on Milliken Avenue near the neighborhood where the initial call came from. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and identified four passengers as Jeana Contreras, 33, of Rialto; Armando Hurtado, 46, of Fontana; Omar Torres, 24, of Fontana; and Daniel Sanchez, 34, of San Bernardino.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found a backpack, plastic bags, and a violin case full of opened and unopened mail, none of which were addressed to any of the suspects.
All four suspects were taken into custody and booked in at West Valley Detention Center. Contreras was also booked on a warrant for petty theft and is being held on $50,000. Hurtado and Sanchez also remain in custody on $25,000 bail while Torres is being held without bail for violating his probation.
The driver of the van was interviewed and released at the scene. Her case will be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
