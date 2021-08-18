One person was injured when a four-vehicle collision took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 18 in southwestern Fontana, authorities said.
The crash involved a semi and three cars at the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Valley Boulevard at 5 a.m.
The semi crashed into a small sedan, trapping the driver inside, said Fontana Police Officer Daniel Romero.
The California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the scene and were able to get the driver out of the vehicle.
Two other vehicles were at the stop light when the collision occurred.
The CHP is investigating the incident.
