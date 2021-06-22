One of the most popular events that is traditionally held in Fontana is the Fourth of July Spectacular at Fontana High School.
However, because of the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, this event has been canceled for the second straight year.
The celebration usually takes place at Steeler Stadium and includes entertainment, children's activities, food, and a giant fireworks display.
"As much as we would like to hold a Fourth of July celebration this year, we will not be able to," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren in a video message to the community on June 21. "Between budget constraints, time to plan, and the overall uncertainty of larger events, the celebration wasn't able to come to fruition. But staff is already planning for a big event in 2022."
----- HOWEVER, the City of Rancho Cucamonga will be holding a 2021 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Sunday, July 4 at LoanMart Field at the Rancho Cucamonga Epicenter, 8408 Rochester Avenue.
Entertainment will begin at 6:45 p.m. and the firework display is scheduled for 9 p.m.
Parking lots will open at 6 p.m., and attendees must show their ticket in order to park. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Single tickets are available to purchase for $15, or a table of four for $100. Limited space is available, so interested persons are advised to get their tickets early.
County and state health guidelines will be followed.
For more information, visit: https://www.cityofrc.us/events/4th-july-fireworks-spectacular
