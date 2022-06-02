The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2561 will be holding a dinner event on Friday, June 3 in Fontana.
Barbecued meals will be available for attendees between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
A steak dinner with a salad and choice of baked potato, fries or onion rings will be cooked to order for $15 per person.
There will also be beer battered fish or shrimp dinners served with salad and choice of baked potato, fries, or onion rings.
After the dinner, karaoke will begin at 7 p.m.
Local residents are invited to attend the event, make new friends, and consider becoming part of the Eagles “family.”
The event will take place at 17729 Arrow Boulevard, near the corner of Alder Avenue.
