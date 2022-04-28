The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Fontana #2561 will be hosting a carnival-themed event on Saturday, April 30 to raise funds for the Jimmy Durante Children’s Fund.
The event, which is geared toward both adults and children, will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at 17729 Arrow Boulevard in Fontana.
There is no fee for entry. Attendees can purchase food and tickets for games.
The menu includes hamburgers for $5 and hot dogs for $4. Both meals include pork and beans, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, and a bag of chips.
Tickets for games for children are $1 each or six tickets for $5. There will be a cakewalk, face painting, spinner game, can toss, and bean toss.
In addition, there will be games for adults (over age 21), including eagle/horse racing for $2 each and a beverage walk for $3 each.
All of these prices are requested donations, and all proceeds from the games and food will go to the Jimmy Durante Children’s Fund, which has a purpose of easing the suffering of abused children through grants to hospitals and child abuse prevention organizations.
The special guest will be Tifany Dean, chair of the Fraternal Order of Eagles California State Jimmy Durante Children’s Fund.
There will also be a special presentation involving the Sons and Daughters of Italy.
For more information, contact Darleen Bennett at (909) 997-0763 or email DARLEENBENNETT0@GMAIL.COM
