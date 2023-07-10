Free backpacks will be distributed to needy children during a special event in Ontario on Saturday, July 15.
The non-profit group iD.A.Y.dream will hand out more than 300 backpacks filled with school supplies for youth of all ages across the Inland Empire, while supplies last.
The event will take place at 11 a.m. at Celebration Park North, 4980 S. Celebration, Picnic No. 1, Ontario.
The third annual event, which was created by Brandi Day, will also include food and prize drawings.
For more information, call (909) 214-3406 or visit www.idaydream.org.
To register for this event, visit:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-idaydream-backpack-and-school-supplies-giveaway-tickets-535333084667?aff=erelexpmlt
Backpacks will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. An RSVP does not guarantee a backpack.
