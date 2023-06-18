A Community Health and Resource Fair will be held in Fontana on Friday, June 23.
The free event, which is open to all ages, will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fontana Community Senior Center, 16710 Ceres Avenue.
There will be free health screenings, health and wellness information, legal assistance, and other free or low-cost resources, in addition to giveaways.
For more information, visit Seniors.Fontana.org or call (909) 854-5151.
