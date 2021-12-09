Fontana Unified School District will be partnering with San Bernardino County to offer a free COVID-19 and flu vaccination event at Jurupa Hills High School, 10700 Oleander Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 11.
This event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is open to anyone interested in receiving the vaccines.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination is available for individuals 5 years and older, including those interested in the booster shot.
The flu vaccinations are available for individuals 3 years and older.
Parents or guardians must be present for anyone under the age of 18 years old.
Appointments are preferred, but not necessary. Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (909) 387-3911.
