The San Bernardino Department of Public Health will be hosting free COVID-19 vaccination events at four high schools in Fontana on various days during the week of May 18-22.
The district is inviting all students (12 and older), family members and friends interested in receiving the vaccine to attend any of the events.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A parent or guardian must be present for anyone under 18 years of age. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered.
The vaccination schedule:
• Fontana High School -- Tuesday, May 18 from 4 to 8 p.m.
• Jurupa Hills High School -- Thursday, May 20 from 2 to 6 p.m.
• Summit High School -- Friday, May 21 from 3 to 7 p.m.
• Kaiser High School -- Saturday, May 22 from 8:30 a.m. to noon
To make an appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and provide the requested information.
----- THE FOOD and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced recently that children aged 12 to 15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
"Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations," said Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, adding that the medicine has been extensively tested and is safe for their children.
While the FDA first granted Pfizer's request for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine in December, until now the vaccine had been authorized only for people age 16 and older. Pfizer, which received federal approval to include children in its vaccine trials in October, asked the FDA to broaden its emergency use authorization for the vaccine after clinical trials found "100 percent efficacy and robust antibody responses" in study participants who were 12 to 15.
Dr. Sharon Wang, an infectious disease physician working at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC), said she is very excited about this new development and is encouraging parents throughout the county to schedule appointments for their children.
“This is one more tool that will help the U.S. end the pandemic and get us back to normal,” said Dr. Wang. “While young people have generally avoided the worst effects of COVID-19, the benefits of getting vaccinated go way beyond protection of the individual getting a shot; it also protects those who are more vulnerable to severe effects, including hospitalization and even death.”
Wang added that getting more young people vaccinated will also allow more youth-oriented activities to resume and more schools to open for in-person instruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.