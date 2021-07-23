A "Family Fun Vaccine Event" will be held in Fontana on Saturday, July 24.
The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fontana Community Senior Center, 16710 Ceres Avenue.
The event will include free food and games and access to COVID-19 vaccinations.
"If you or your family members receive a vaccine at the event, or you show proof you are already vaccinated, you and your family will receive a voucher for one dessert item, one food item, and game ticket," the City of Fontana said.
San Bernardino County residents ages 12 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine.
Participants can walk-in or pre-register at MyTurn.ca.gov. They can also call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911 for assistance.
