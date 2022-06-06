A free food distribution event is planned in Fontana on Saturday, June 11.
Registration for the drive-thru food distribution hosted by God's Pantry and the Fontana Foundation of Hope is now open.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 9460 Sierra Avenue.
Interested persons can register at www.gods-pantry.org.
Supplies will be limited for those who do not register and they may be turned away.
The distribution is held on the second Saturday of every month.
