Pathway from Boys to Men will be providing free food and school supplies on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7672 Sierra Avenue in Fontana in collaboration with the 1hunnid barber shop.
Pathway from Boys to Men is a Fontana nonprofit organization led by James Randolph.
