A drive-through food distribution event will take place on Wednesday, April 22 in San Bernardino.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. at San Bernardino Valley College, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, and it will continue until all food boxes have been distributed.
The event is coordinated by Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County.
Persons must pre-register online in order to attend. Persons must also be a resident of San Bernardino County to participate, and only one vehicle per household may be involved.
To register, visit capsbcdrivethru.eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact Xiomara Henriquez at (909) 725-1525 or XHenriquez@capsbc.org.
