A community food distribution event will be held on Friday, July 24.
The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon (or until supplies last) at Arroyo Valley High School, 1881 W. Baseline Street in San Bernardino.
Assemblymember Eloise Reyes has partnered with the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County, San Bernardino County Department of Public Health Nutrition Program, San Bernardino City Unified School District, Cal Fresh, San Bernardino Teachers Association and For The People Task Force to provide food for hungry residents.
“As we continue through these challenging times, I am proud of our community’s willingness to give to those in need,” said Reyes. “With most only having $600 on average in savings, they are in need of food, hygiene products and income benefits to get by and we are fulfilling that need.”
For more information, contact Esmeralda Vazquez at Esmeralda.Vazquez@asm.ca.gov or call (909) 381-3238.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.