The Fontana Unified School District will be hosting a Spring Community Health and Wellness Event on Saturday, April 1.
Free groceries will be given away to local families in the community who are food insecure, while supplies last. In addition, festive springtime treat bags will be given to children.
The event, which is being held in partnership with Project Boon and Rialto Grocery Outlet, will start at 11 a.m. at the district office, 9680 Citrus Avenue in Fontana. Attendees are asked to enter the complex through the back gate on Manzanita Drive.
For more information, call Project Boon at (951) 305-3038.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.