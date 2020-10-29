Fontana's first "Boo and Bite" drive-through "trunk and treat" event and food distribution, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. at 8313 Wheeler Avenue in the downtown area.
The Kiwanis Club of Fontana, SoCal Gas, and Fontana Police Department will be presenting the event, which will be hosted by the Fontana Chamber of Commerce.
Business representatives wearing costumes will be hosting fully-decorated, COVID-19-safe drive-up booths, where each family will be cheerfully "boo-ed" and given a candy, treats, and food to kick off Fontana's Halloween festivities in a fun and encouraging way, organizers said.
The first 400 cars will receive a box of groceries.
Families are invited to bring their children to the event. All treats (and food boxes) will be placed safely in the trunk of cars.
For more information, visit www.fontanachamber.org.
