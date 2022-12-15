A special holiday event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Kessler Park, 18401 Jurupa Avenue in Bloomington.
The free event, presented by Olive Branch Development and Empowerment Services, will run from 2 to 5 p.m.
“A Willy Wonka and the Golden Ticket Christmas” will give attendees a chance to roast s’mores, meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy a DJ, food, and vendors. The Grinch will be there, along with a royal king, queen, prince, and princess.
One lucky winner will receive a golden ticket and a prize.
For more information, call (909) 572-4348.
